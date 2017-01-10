Om Puri death: Here's what happened a night before
New Delhi: Bollywood veteran Om Puri's sudden demise not only left the film fraternity stunned but also came as rude shock to the entire nation. Latest report suggests that the 66-year-old didn't have a natural death. However, the police have ruled out the possibilities of any foul play.
Now, his driver-friend Khalid Kidwai has come forward with his statement and it reveals some shocking details about the night before Puri's death.
According to a DNA report, Om Puri went to Trishul building to meet his son on Thursday evening. He later found out that his son was out with his ex-wife Nandita for a party.
"Om Puri then had an argument over the phone with Nandita and asked them to come soon as he wanted to meet his son. He poured a drink in his glass and waited for almost 45 minutes at Nandita’s flat. But when they did not turn up, he took the glass and liquor bottle and started drinking in the car. After finishing the drink, we left," Kidwai was quoted as saying.
Om Puri died at his residence after a massive heart attack on January 6 this year. His prayer meet was recently held at Iskcon temple in Mumbai.
Several stars from the film industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Naseerudin Shah and Randhir Kapoor, along with their family members were present there.
