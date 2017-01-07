Om Puri's sudden death leaves Amitabh Bachchan in SHOCK!

New Delhi: The year 2017 started off on a rather sad note for Indian cinema lovers as one of the stalwarts left this world for a heavenly abode. Veteran actor Om Puri suffered a cardiac arrest on January 6 morning and breathed his last at Mumbai residence.

The 66-year-old thespian's sudden death left the entire fraternity of artists in a great void. Twitter and Instagram were flooded with condolences and grief-stricken messages, remembering the legend Puri was.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan too was left shocked over Puri's sudden demise. He took to Twitter and wrote: “Shocked to learn of OM PURI Ji's passing just now.. a dear friend a lovable colleague and an exceptional talent .. in grief !”

T 2495 - Shocked to learn of OM PURI Ji's passing just now.. a dear friend a lovable colleague and an exceptional talent .. in grief ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 6, 2017

Bachchan senior in another post shared some unseen pictures of him with Om Puri where the camaraderie between the two legends can be seen.

T 2495 -Cannot believe he is no more ! Just the other day he dropped by at my shoot of SARKAR 3 ! How can anyone so full of cheer, go away ! pic.twitter.com/VwH5uSfVss — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 6, 2017

Om Puri's funeral took place at the Oshiwara Electrical crematorium where a host of Bollywood celebrities came to pay their respects.

The last rites were carried out by his son Ishaan in the presence of his wife Nandita Puri and close friends Ashoke Pandit and Anupam Kher as well as iconic filmmakers like Ketan Mehta, Prakash Jha, and Gobind Nihlani, actors Shabana Azmi, Shakti Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee and Ranbir Shorey, Farhan Akhtar and veterans Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, and Sonu Nigam, as per IANS.

Amitabh Bachchan came with son Abhishek to pay his last respects to the veteran star Om Puri.