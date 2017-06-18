On Father's Day, B-Town celebs wish their 'superheroes'

Mumbai: A string of celebrities revisited their childhood memories of their fathers, and wished them a Happy Father's Day.

Actor Ronit Roy also wished all single mothers for playing the role of both the parents to their children, while sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan shared black and white photographs of his time spent with his own father.

Here's what the celebrities had to say:

Amjad Ali Khan: He didn't tell me how to live; he lived, and let me watch him do it. - Clarence Budington Kelland. Celebrating Father's Day.

Anushka Sharma: The world would be even more wonderful if there were more men like you papa! Thank you for your strength and kindness in my life.

Athiya Shetty: Happy Father's Day to my biggest strength n greatest weakness. I love you even when I don't express it enough. Thank you for encouraging my madness.

Farah Khan: Some super heroes don't have capes. They are just called 'dad'. Happy Father's Day Shirish Kunder.

Sonali Bendre: It's a special feeling watching your husband evolve as a father.

Karan Johar: A father is just a mother in denial... He too wants to nurture, to hug, to hold. He was taught not to... let's change that.

Ronit Roy: I wish all fathers a very Happy Father's Day. More importantly all the single moms who play the role of a father too.

Ayaan Ali Bangash: The quality of a father can be seen in the goals, dreams and aspirations he sets not only for himself, but for his family.

Amaan Ali Bangash: It is not flesh and blood but the heart which makes us fathers and sons. - Johann Schiller. Father's Day.

Emraan Hashmi: Some superheros don't wear capes. Proud to be this one's father.

Genelia Deshmukh: Dear Baba. We want you to know that though we are little, we already know what love means.

Farhan Akhtar: Happy Father's Day.

Vidya Balan: This Father's day I wish every girl had a father like mine. Thank you Appa!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: The best thing about waiting so long for you in Life. Our Son got the best daddy in the whole world.

Aditi Rao Hydari: Happy Father's Day baba. I know you can hear me.

Arshad Warsi: Fatherhood has taught me the real meaning of unconditional love. To all fathers for always putting their family first --Happy Fathers Day.

Boman Irani: Wished my mother a Happy Father's Day. A grand lady, who played both roles with equal measure... to this very day.

Manisha Koirala: Celebrated little early with a nice family dinner after.