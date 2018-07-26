हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kargil Vijay Diwas

On the occasion of Kargil Diwas, J P Dutta opens up about his films Border, LOC Kargil

As the nation celebrated India's victory over Pakistan in 1999 war, the pioneer of war films in India J P Dutta opened up about the love fans have been showering on his films for years. 

Ahead of the release of his upcoming war film 'Paltan', J P Dutta expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the audience for the unfathomable love showered on his films LOC Kargil and Border for years. 

J P Dutta says, "I am humbled that my films are still been remembered by the audience on such an important day for our nation. Both my films Border and LoC were war drama films, which were loved by the audience then. It was just a small effort from my side to bring the struggle of us Indians to the silver screen. Both the incidents in the Indian history are very important and talk about our strengths."

With his next Paltan, J P Dutta is all set to complete the war Trilogy that the filmmaker started with Border and LOC Kargil.

Zee Studios and J P Dutta Films’ upcoming war drama Paltan stars an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Harshvardhan Rane and Siddhant Kapoor amongst others.

Paltan is based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967 which took place on the Sikkim border, Paltan showcases an untold story of the Indian forces facing off in an intense battle to ward off a Chinese infiltration.

Presented by Zee Studios and produced by J P Dutta Films, 'Paltan' is directed by J. P. Dutta and is slated to release on 7th September.

