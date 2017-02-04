Open to reality TV shows, says Bipasha Basu

Mumbai: Actress Bipasha Basu, who was last seen on screen in the 2015 horror film "Alone", says she is open to a stint in television, but mostly for reality shows.

"The fiction space is growing, but slowly. We are still catering to a very different kind of audience... The mindsets are changing. Yes, I am open to doing television , but mostly I would think of reality shows at this point of time," Bipasha said here on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017.

The actress, who was seen walking the ramp for designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock on Friday at the fashion gala held at the Reliance Jio Garden here, says she might even try her hand at fiction shows, but not yet.

The 38-year-old actress, who married beau and actor Karan Singh Grover in April 2016, says she will soon be seen in a movie.

"My marriage and honeymoon is done... Maybe a comedy this year," Bipasha added.