Oprah Winfrey has 'smoked a little marijuana', says Gayle King

Los Angeles: Oprah Winfrey's close friend Gayle King has revealed that the media mogul occasionally enjoys smoking marijuana.

During her interview on 'The Ellen Show' earlier this week, King shared with Ellen DeGeneres that while she had never smoked "a marijuana cigarette," Winfrey has.

"Oprah has also smoked a little marijuana, too, I don't mind saying. I'm not telling tales out of school," King said.

But when asked whether Winfrey liked marijuana, Kinpg jokingly replied, "I refuse to answer on the grounds that it may incriminate her. It's not something that happens on a regular."

Winfrey opened up about her past history with marijuana in 2013, during Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live", saying that the last time she had used the drug was in 1982.

Cohen jokingly replied, "Let's hang out after the show."

"Okay!" Winfrey said. "I hear it's gotten better.