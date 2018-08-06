हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom strips down in bathroom video as he escapes gigantic spider

Bloom appears to be making a habit of stripping down and showing off his muscular body. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: 'The Lord of the Rings' star Orlando Bloom caught a giant spider in his bathroom.

Sharing a video of him standing in the nude with the spider safely in the glass, Bloom said, "Will he bite at me? Well, clearly not because he's in a glass, but I thought I would ask you, you insect lover you."

"Miss you pal. I'm going to free him now," the 41-year-old actor added, reports femaalefirst.co.uk. The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor has a habit of showing off his body.

For his show 'Killer Joe', Bloom shows off his bare bottom, and he famously revealed his p****s whilst paddle-boarding in the buff with girlfriend-singer Katy Perry in 2016.

