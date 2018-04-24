Oru Adaar Love girl Noorin Shereef goes the classical way while dancing to Dame Tu Cosita - Watch fun video

Mumbai: Soon after a video clip from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi in Omar Lulu's Oru Adaar Love went viral a few weeks ago, Priya Prakash Varrier, became an instant hit on social media. The song features a number of other young actors and one of them is Noorin Shereef.

The curly haired beauty also plays a high schoolgoer in the film which is slated to release on June 14 this year.

We came across a video which shows Noorin dressed in traditional Bharatanatyam attire and dancing to the famous Dame Tu Cosita Alien song.

However, Noorin chooses to go the classical way. Check out her fun post here:

For the unversed, Priya's wink and adorable expressions won over a million hearts. She became a celebrity overnight and a national sensation of sorts.

The nineteen-year-old has bagged a number of endorsements deals and has also featured in an ad for a chocolate bar brand.

Priya had been signed for the film to play a small role. But ever since a clip went viral on social media, the makers decided to extend her role. If reports are anything to go by, then her role in the film has been made meatier to make the most of her popularity. The script and climax have also reportedly been changed to give her more screen time.