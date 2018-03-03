Oscars 2018: Five most memorable acceptance speeches

New Delhi: It's that time of the year when the when the people from the film fraternity across the globe get rewards for their contribution in the field of cinema. This year it's going to be the 90th Academy Awards ceremony and will be presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. As we gear up for Oscars 2018, here's looking at some of the most memorable acceptance speeches of all times.

Angelina Jolie – Girl, 2000

Angelina Jolie won the Best supporting actress award for 'Girl' in 2000. She grabbed eyeballs when she passionately kissed her brother James. During her speech, she proclaimed her love for her brother.

Meryl Streep – Iron Lady, 2011

It was her third Oscars award, Meryl Streep was both emotional and happy and had managed to hold back the tears just enough for a short speech that was both funny and gracious.

Tom Hanks – Forest Gump, 1995

Tom Hanks won the Best Actor Award for Forrest Gump in 1995. This was his second Best Actor award in a row.

In a passionate speech, the actor thanked his wife and said: “She demonstrates for me every day just what love is”.

Robin Williams – Good Will Hunting, 1998

The actor who was known for his wit and great oratory skills, said, “This might be the one time I am speechless”. While many expected a well-scripted speech from the bouncing comedian, Robin Williams was almost out of breath.

Marlon Brando – The Godfather, 1973

Although Marlon Brando got the Best Actor Award for her performance in Godfather in 1973.She gave a speech to decline the Academy Award for Best Actor. It was a part of the protest against the bad treatment of Native Americans in the film industry