Oscars 2018: Jeniffer Lawerence, Jodie Foster to present 'Best Actress' trophy

New York: Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster are all set to replace Casey Affleck for presenting the Oscar for `Best Actress` at the 90th Academy Awards after Affleck pulled out of the ceremony. The previous year`s winner of the Best Actor (Female) award presents the prize to the new Best Actress but after the `Manchester by the Sea` star pulled out of the ceremony, Jennifer and Jodie have been asked to step in by the academy, reports Page Six.While Jane Fonda and Dame Helen Mirren are set to present Best Actor (Male).In January, Affleck informed the Academy that he will not be attending this year`s star-studded event.

The 42-year-old actor had withdrawn as a presenter, reportedly to avoid becoming a distraction due to two sexual harassment lawsuits he previously settled with the producer and cinematographer of his 2010 film `I`m Still Here`.The move to enlist women for the lead acting presentations comes in the wake of the #MeToo and Time`s Up movements that took center stage this awards season, calling attention to sexual misbehavior, gender inequality and power dynamics, among other issues.