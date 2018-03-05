Oscars 2018: Justin Trudeau sends best wishes for Canadian nominations

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has wished his country people lots of luck for the much awaited 90th Academy Awards, which are underway in Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles."Lots of Canadians up for Oscars again this year.

Congratulations, good luck tonight and thank you for bringing your magic to the big screen," tweeted Trudeau.

The Oscars will see a host of Canadian film-makers in line for award.Canadian Producer J. Miles Dale is part of lead Oscar nominee The Shape of Water. Shot in Toronto and Hamilton, Guillermo del Toro's unlikely romance is heading into the Academy Awards ceremony with 13 nominations, with Canadians in the running for their work on the fantastical film`s production design, costume design, sound editing, sound mixing and film editing.

Animated film The Breadwinner is another example of this year's Canadian success stories.

The film`s Irish director Nora Twomey, Canadian screenwriter Anita Doran and author Deborah Ellis (the Canadian who penned the bestselling novel on which the movie is based), are the core drivers of the acclaimed animated film, which was executive produced by ace actor Angelina Jolie.