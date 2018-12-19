Oscars 2019: Shortlists for Oscars in nine categories announced

Los Angeles:The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced shortlists in consideration for the 91st Oscars in nine categories, weeks before the nominations in other categories go live.

Nominations for the awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.

The Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

Semi-finalists in Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects are as follows:

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE Charm City Communion Crime + Punishment Dark Money The Distant Barking of Dogs Free Solo Hale County This Morning, This Evening Minding the Gap Of Fathers and Sons On Her Shoulders RBG Shirkers The Silence of Others Three Identical Strangers Won't You Be My Neighbor? DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT Black Sheep End Game Lifeboat Los Commandos My Dead Dad's Porno Tapes A Night at the Garden Period. End of Sentence.