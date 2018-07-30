हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vidyut Jammwal

Owe my life, success to community of Kalaripayattu: Vidyut Jammwal

The film is slated to release on April 5, 2019.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Actor Vidyut Jammwal is bringing global recognition to Indian martial art form Kalaripayattu, and says it is an honour to give back to the community.

Looper, a US platform, recently released a list of top martial artists across the globe, and Vidyut has found a spot in the list. 

"Honours like this help me give back to the community of Kalaripayattu to which I owe my life and all this success," Vidyut said in a statement to IANS. 

"It has been a very fulfilling journey and I am looking forward for the audience to experience more of Kalaripayattu in my upcoming film 'Junglee'."

Vidyut has finished shooting for "Junglee", about a unique relationship between a man and elephants. 

Backed by Junglee Pictures, it is directed by Chuck Russell, who has helmed Hollywood films such as "The Mask", "Eraser" and "The Scorpion King".

Talking about Vidyut, Russell said: "It is great to see Vidyut being noted as the rising star in action films across the world. He has a rare combination of cinematic charm and killer moves that will make him unstoppable after this film. 

"What really distinguishes Vidyut is his deep knowledge of the martial art Kalaripayattu and his understanding of its philosophy to not only protect and fight, but also use it to heal. I had the pleasure of creating his role in 'Junglee' to play his style of action supporting a positive message. I can't wait for audiences to see it on the big screen."

To this, Vidyut said: "Chuck's kind words are icing on the cake. Working with him on 'Junglee' was like a dream come true. He pushed me to extract one of my best performances so far."

