Padma Awards 2017: Kailash Kher, Sanjeev Kapoor, Anuradha Paudwal to be felicitated with the honour

New Delhi: The list of Padma awardees for 2017 was on Wednesday announced by the government of India. Interestingly, singer Kailash Kher, chef Sanjeev Kapoor and vocalist Anuradha Paudwal have been named among others for their exceptional contribution in their respective fields.

All the winners will be felicitated by the President of India Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhawan around March/April this year. In 2017, the honour will be given to 89 people. In the list, 19 of the awardees are women. Also, there are 5 persons from the category of foreigners, NRIs, PIOs and 6 Posthumous awardees.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Check out the list:

Padma Vibhushan

Shri K J Yesudas (Art-Music)

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev (Others-Spiritualism)

Padma Bhushan

Shri Vishwa Mohan Bhatt (Art-Music)

Prof (Dr) Devi Prasad Dwivedi (Literature & Education)

Shri Ratna Sundar Maharaj (Others-Spiritualism)

Swami Niranjana Nanda Saraswati (Others-Yoga)

HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn (Foreigner) (Literature & Education)

Late Shri Cho Ramaswamy (Posthumous) (Literature & Education – Journalism)

Padma Shri

Smt. Basanti Bisht (Art-Music)

Shri Chemanchery Kunhiraman Nair (Art-Dance)

Smt. Aruna Mohanty (Art-Dance)

Smt. Bharathi Vishnuvardhan (Art-Cinema)

Shri Sadhu Meher (Art-Cinema)

Shri T K Murthy (Art-Music)

Shri Laishram Birendrakumar Singh (Art-Music)

Shri Krishna Ram Chaudhary (Art-Music)

Smt. Baoa Devi (Art-Painting)

Shri Tilak Gitai (Art-Painting)

Dr. Prof. Aekka Yadagiri Rao (Art-Sculpture)

Shri Jitendra Haripal (Art-Music)

Shri Kailash Kher (Art-Music)

Smt. Parassala B Ponnammal (Art-Music)

Smt. Sukri Bommagowda (Art-Music)

Shri Mukund Nayak (Art-Music)

Shri Purushottam Upadhyay (Art-Music)

Smt. Anuradha Paudwal (Art-Music)

Shri Wareppa Naba Nil (Art-Theatre)

Shri Birkha Bahadur Limboo Muringla (Literature & Education)

Smt. Eli Ahmed (Literature & Education)

Dr. Narendra Kohli (Literature & Education)

Prof. G. Venkatasubbiah (Literature & Education)

Shri Akkitham Achyuthan Namboothiri (Literature & Education)

Shri Kashi Nath Pandita (Literature & Education)

Shri Chamu Krishna Shastry (Literature & Education)

Shri Harihar Kripalu Tripathi (Literature & Education)

Shri Michel Danino (Literature & Education)

Shri Punam Suri (Literature & Education)

Shri VG Patel (Literature & Education)

Smt. V Koteswaramma (Literature & Education)

Shri Balbir Dutt (Literature & EducationJournalism)

Smt. Bhawana Somaaya (Literature & EducationJournalism)

Shri Vishnu Pandya (Literature & EducationJournalism)

Shri Sanjeev Kapoor (Others-Culinary)

Shri Imrat Khan (NRI/PIO) (Art-Music)

Shri Anant Agarwal (NRI/PIO) (Literature & Education)

Shri H.R. Shah (NRI/PIO) (Literature & EducationJournalism)