'Padmavati' controversy: Shah Rukh Khan backs Sanjay Leela Bhansali

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently came forward to extend support to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the much-talked-about 'Padmavati' controversy. The 51-year-old actor stated that a discussion needs to be pursued in order to solve matters.

"As far as art and creativity are concerned, everybody wants to do something new, say something new. Art should start conversations, discussions. A person might like a painting, or a poem. Other person might not. So, it should be a discussion. And a discussion should be an exchange of knowledge," SRK was quoted as saying.

He further said, "If anybody should have a disagreement, or an issue with a form of art, they should sit down and have a discussion. There's no other means that's plausible to sort issues out."

However, a statement by Bhansali Productions on Tuesday clarified that the misunderstandings regarding the content of 'Padmavati' have now been clarified with Shree Rajput Sabha.

Bhansali Productions reached a truce with Giriraj Singh Lotwara, President, Shree Rajput Sabha, Jaipur, regarding the latter's objection to possible distortion of facts in 'Padmavati'. The film's makers have said they have been carefully researching and making the film, which they feel Mewar will be proud of.

'Padmavati' tells the story of Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler, who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati. Actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor star in the film.

Activists of Shree Rajput Karni Sena protested against and misbehaved with the crew of 'Padmavati' in Jaipur's Jaigarh Fort last week. They also damaged some cameras and other equipment, forcing Bhansali to stop shooting.Shree Rajput Karni Sena protested against and misbehaved with the crew of 'Padmavati' in Jaipur's Jaigarh Fort last week. They also damaged some cameras and other equipment, forcing Bhansali to stop shooting.

Following this, the film fraternity joined forces and backed SLB.

(With inputs from agencies)