'Pakeezah' actor Geeta Kapoor dies in old age home

Mumbai: 'Pakeezah' fame actor Geeta Kapoor, who was allegedly abandoned by her children last year, died in an old age home in Andheri here today.

She was 57.

Her death was confirmed by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.

In April 2017, the yesteryear actor's son Raja, had brought her to SRV Hospital in suburban Goregaon to treat her fluctuating blood pressure. He apparently left the hospital on the pretext of withdrawing money from an ATM and never returned.

Raja is said to be a choreographer and her daughter, Pooja, is an air hostess.

Pandit took to twitter to express his grief over Kapoor's demise.

"Standing besides the dead body of Actress #GeetaKapoor 57 who was abandoned by her kids in #SRVHospital a year back breathed her last at a suburban Old age home today morning. We tried our best to keep her healthy but her wait for her Son&daughter made her weaker day by day. #RIP," he tweeted.

Talking to PTI, Pandit said, "She died a natural death around 9 am in the old age home Jeevan Asha, where she had been since the last year. She was getting weak and was on a liquid diet."

"She died in the hope that her son, Raja, will come one day to take her from the old age home...And that is more tragic," Pandit told PTI.

Pandit and filmmaker Ramesh Taurani had then paid the hospital bills of Kapoor and cared for her.

Kapoor had worked in over a hundred films, including "Pakeezah" and "Razia Sultan".

Pandit says, her mortal remains will be kept at Cooper Hospital for two days for her family to come.

"But if they don't come, the funeral will be performed on Monday," he said.