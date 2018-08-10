Pakistani actress Humaima Malick opens up on facing harassment in a hotel

New Delhi: Top Pakistani actress Humaima Malick recently took to her Instagram account and opened up on facing harassment while she was staying in a plush city hotel. The actress shared her horrid ordeal and revealed that privacy was breached.

Humaima shared the post with screenshots. She captioned: “I am sharing my experience because I think its high time when i should come forward and share my experience against harassment and how an educated class also chose to ignore it and take such important issues lightly.”

Attaching the Whatsapp grab of the conversation, she wrote: “Evidence of the harassment I had to endure at Nishat Hotel. Be aware if you lose a loved one and someone dies in your family while staying at Nishat - you cannot cry in your room otherwise people might drop business cards. @the_nishat also haha they have posted my pictures without my consent to get some free publicity wow !!

The model-actress made her acting debut with the drama 'Ishq Junoon Deewangi'. Later, she went on to star in 'Barish Kay Ansoo', 'Tanveer Fatima (B.A)', 'Talluq', and 'Akbari Asghari'.

Humaima ventured into films in 2011 and made her debut in Shoaib Mansoor's 'Bol' followed by Ishq Khuda in 2012.

She made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in 2014 hit 'Raja Natwarlal'. It was helmed by Kunal Deshmukh. Later, she starred in Asad Ul Haq's 'Dekh Magar Pyaar Say', alongside Sikander Rizvi.

Humaima was seen in a lead role in Pakistani version of the Bollywood film. It was titled 'Arth 2'. It was directed by Shaan Shahid and even had him play the lead character.