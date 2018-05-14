Pakistani actress Mahira Khan makes her stunning debut at Cannes 2018—Photos

New Delhi: Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan made her stunning debut at Cannes 2018 and her pictures are easy breezy to the eyes. The talented actress will be seen walking the red carpet today, endorsing the beauty brand L'Oréal at the international platform.

Mahira shared some pictures on her Instagram account. Check out here:

The actress made her debut in Bollywood last year. She was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia's 'Raees'. Mahira is one of the most sought-after actresses in Pakistani film and drama industry.

The actress will walk the red carpet on May 14, 2018.

The 71st Cannes Film Festival is an annual film festival held in Cannes. The festival previews new films of all genres, including documentaries, from across the world. It is held at Palais des Festivals et des Congrès.

This year, many Bollywood beauties have graced the French Riveria. Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Huma Qureshi and Mallika Sherawat left a lasting impression. Sonam Kapoor will be making her fashionable entry today.