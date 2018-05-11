Pakistani actress Mahira Khan wishes Sonam Kapoor on her wedding and here's what the actress replied

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's star-studded wedding has been the talk of the town ever since reports of them tying the knot went viral. The duo had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at the actress's aunt Kavita Singh's plush residence, Rockdale on May 8, 2018.

Several B-Towners graced the wedding venue and wished the couple while others made sure that they do tweet the actress and congratulate them. Amid an ocean of wishes, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan too wished Sonam on her wedding and 'Masa Kali' Sonam was quick to reply to her on Twitter.

Check out the adorable exchange of tweets between the two:

Sonam congratulations! Wishing you a lifetime of joy and happiness. Inshallah. Lots of love x @sonamakapoor — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) May 9, 2018

Thanks so much mahira! Can’t wait to hang out with you at cannes! https://t.co/VkR1kVedzB — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 10, 2018

Mahira made her stunning Bollywood debut in 'Raees' starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The film received a warm response from the audiences.

The Kapoors and Ahujas hosted a grand reception party at The Leela, Mumbai in the evening and several B-Towners were seen in attendance. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif to Shilpa Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut—all dazzled and wished the newly-wed couple.

For her wedding, Sonam wore a bright red Anuradha Vakil lehenga with heavy exquisite jewellery, giving it a royal touch while Anand opted for a classic golden bandhgala sherwani by ace designer Raghavendra Rathore. In the evening, the actress wore an Anamika Khanna ensemble while the groom chose Rathore but added his quirky bit by wearing sneakers with sherwani.

On the professional front, Sonam will be next seen in 'Veere Di Wedding'. The film will hit the screens on June 1, 2018, and is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh. It stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead besides Sonam. The film has been co-produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.

Here's wishing the couple a happy married life!