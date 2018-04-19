Pakistani actress Meesha Shafi accuses Ali Zafar of sexual harassment

Mumbai: In an unexpected turn of events Pakistani actress-singer Meesha Shafi has accused her colleague Ali Zafar of sexual harassment.

Shaafi took to Twitter on Thursday to break her silence and allege that Zafar, who she had known for many years, had harassed her sexually and she felt betrayed by his behaviour.

She tweeted: "Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo (sic)."

This revelation by Meesha comes in the wake of the MeToo campaign that had eclipsed the Academy Awards event this year.

Hollywood celebrities expressed their sentiments during the MeToo campaign and had declared a war on the pervasive culture of sexual harassment that was brought to light by the downfall of Harvey Weinstein.

With the #MeToo and Time`s Up campaigns against sexual misconduct and gender inequality dominating the 2018 awards circuit, Oscars 2018 was seen as an opportunity for the industry to support female filmmaking.

Meesha had made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a biopic on the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh.

She had also acted in Mira Nair's The Reluctant Fundamentalist.

Ali, a well-known film personality in Pakistan, is quite popular in India too. He has worked in quite a few Bollywood films and the list includes - Tere Bin Laden, Mere Brother Ki Dulhania, Kill Dill, London Paris New York and Dear Zindagi.

(With AFP inputs)