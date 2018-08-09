Pakistani actress-singer Reshma shot dead, allegedly by husband

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: In a shocking piece of news, Pakistani singer-actress Reshma has been shot dead allegedly by her husband in Nowshera Kalan area. The incident took place in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the Nowshera Kalan area.

Pakistan's Geo TV report claimed that Reshma was the fourth wife of the suspect and used to live with her brother at the city's Hakimabad area. The police revealed that the two had a huge domestic dispute following which the suspect entered her house and fired at her. He then managed to escape the crime scene.

The police have registered a case of murder and have begun an investigation into the matter.

Reshma was known for her songs in Pashto. She had also worked in famous Pakistani drama 'Zhobal Goluna'.

This is the 15th such incident of violence against female artists in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year. In a similar incident, stage actress Sunbul was shot dead on February 3, after she repeatedly refused to accompany the accused to a private party.

(With ANI inputs)