Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan looks breathtakingly beautiful at Cannes 2018 red carpet—Pics

New Delhi: All eyes are currently set on the much revered Cannes Film Festival where beauties from across the globe have made a dazzling red carpet appearance in the last few days. Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan made her debut this year at the French Riviera and looked every bit gorgeous.

The talented actress endorses beauty brand L'Oréal at the international platform. Mahira shared some pictures on her Instagram account. Check out how stunning she looked at the red carpet wearing a black flowy gown.

The actress made her debut in Bollywood last year. She was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia's 'Raees'. Mahira is one of the most sought-after actresses in Pakistani film and drama industry.

The 71st Cannes Film Festival is an annual film festival held in Cannes. The festival previews new films of all genres, including documentaries, from across the world. It is held at Palais des Festivals et des Congrès.

This year, many Bollywood beauties have graced the French Riveria. Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Huma Qureshi and Mallika Sherawat left a lasting impression.

Sonam Kapoor made her first red carpet appearance as Mrs Ahuja and she looked stunning in a white Ralph and Russo number.