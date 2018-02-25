Pakistani co-stars Adnan Siddiqui, Sajal Aly mourn Sridevi's untimely death

New Delhi: Veteran actress Sridevi's untimely death has left a void which none can fill. She died in Dubai after suffering a cardiac arrest around midnight on February 24, 2018.

Not just in the country, but fans are mourning her death cross-border as well. Sridevi's last on-screen venture 'Mom' featured renowned Pakistani actors Adnan Siddiqui and Sajal Aly in lead roles.

Both Sajal and Adnan expressed their shock on social media. Sridevi played Sajal's on-screen mother while Adnan's wife in the film. Check out:

Lost my mom again... A post shared by Sajal Ali Firdous (@sajalaly) on Feb 24, 2018 at 11:51pm PST

Unfortunately, Sajal lost her own mom sometime back.

Reportedly, Sridevi was staying in Jumeirah Emirates Tower hotel. Around midnight she suffered a cardiac arrest following which she fell unconscious inside the hotel bathroom. Reports suggest, soon after that she was rushed to Rashid Hospital where she was declared dead.

Sridevi, originally named Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan featured in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada movies. Her rich filmography got her the title of first 'superstar' actress of Hindi cinema. She had a huge fan following which increased by manifolds over the years.

Her last film 'Mom' created quite an impact amongst the critics and viewers alike. Her powerful portrayal of a doting mother who takes revenge for her daughter sent shivers down the spine.

The legendary actress married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and the couple is blessed with two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi.

A diva in every sense of the word, Sridevi became a huge name in a span of some years. She not only evolved as an actor but also carved an indispensable place for herself in cinema.