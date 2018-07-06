हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mohammad Amir

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir wants Shahid Kapoor to play him in biopic

The pacer also mentioned how Pakistani fans are known for their 'Jazbaa'

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir was recently praised by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli calling him the 'one of the toughest bowlers he has ever played with'. The Pakistani bowler in an interview with ESPNcricinfo was quizzed over many things, from Bollywood to his love for cricket and he gave some fun answers.

When asked, "If a movie was made about you, who would you like to play the role?", Mohammad Amir responded saying, Shahid Kapoor. Also, he was asked which is the "latest Bollywood movie he has seen", to which he replied saying 'Padmaavat'. 

Further, he was asked what he does to kill time, and the pacer said that he prefers watching movies in the hotel. In the same interview, he even revealed how Australian cricketer Steve Smith is the toughest batsman to bowl to. 

The pacer also mentioned how Pakistani fans are known for their 'Jazba' and the nation is cricket crazy. He made his first-class debut in 2007, and his first One-Day International and Test appearance in 2009 in Sri Lanka, at the age of 17. He played his first international match during the 2009 ICC World Twenty20.

So, now you now Mohammad Amir a little better, right?

