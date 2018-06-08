हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Palak Muchhal

Palak Muchhal stalked, man arrested

Apparently the man in his 30s was in Mumbai for two weeks trying to get the young singer's attention.   

Pic courtesy: @palakmuchhal3

Mumbai: A man from Bihar allegedly hounded Palak Muchhal with unwanted attention until she was compelled to file a police complaint against the man. However the singer says that everything is fine.

Apparently the man in his 30s was in Mumbai for two weeks trying to get the young singer's attention. Shockingly he claims to have got her number from a film directory.

However with the arrest of the offender Palak and her family can again breathe easily.

When texted , Palak replied saying: "Thank you for your concern. All ok now."

