Pamela Anderson dating Wikileaks founder Julian Assange?

London: Actress Pamela Anderson has sparked dating rumours with Julian Assange after her frequent visits to the Wikileaks founder here.

Anderson has visited Assange, who has been camping out at the Ecuadorean embassy for five years, five times in the past four months: on October 15, November 13 and December 7 and 12.

Most recently, she was seen at his residence on January 21 with a bag full of Whole Foods groceries, reports pagesix.com.

A political activist said: "(Pamela) seems to be wearing sexier outfits every time she visits."

Anderson and Assange share a mutual appreciation for Russia. Assange is believed to be well-connected to the Kremlin as much of his best material is said to come from Russian hackers while Anderson recently said she would love to become a Russian citizen.