Papon's video made me uncomfortable, says Farah Khan

Mumbai: Filmmaker Farah Khan says that singer Papon is a good human being but his video in which he is seen kissing a minor girl made her feel uncomfortable.

"I know Papon and he is really a good guy, but there is no doubt when I saw the video it made me uncomfortable," said Farah.

In a video that went viral on social media, Papon is seen celebrating Holi with the contestants of a singing reality show. The artiste, who is also one of the judges on the show, can be seen planting a kiss on the minor girl's lips.

Talking more about the video, Farah said, "I don't think he meant to do it, but if it was my daughter, I would not like it. I think people should not touch other people`s children. Just show affection to your own children. I think he meant in a right way."

Farah further says that if you see the girl in the video, she looked uncomfortable.

"If you see the girl's face after it happened, you will realize how uncomfortable she was, but like I said, he is not a mad person to do it while the camera is going. He must have genuinely meant it, but it didn't give me a good feeling," said the filmmaker.

Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhuyan on Friday filed a complaint against the singer under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The child's father, however, defended the singer in the case, saying Papon is a "father figure" to his daughter.

Meanwhile, Papon, who one of the judges on the show along with fellow singers Shaan and Himmesh Reshammiya, today stepped down from the position.

"Since I am in no mental state to fulfill most of my professional obligations, I have decided to step down as a judge of the show till the matter in which I have been falsely implicated is fully resolved and the investigations are over," Papon said in a statement issued on Twitter.

"I have full faith in the judicial system and eventually the truth will prevail. In the interim, I would appreciate that my privacy is respected," the statement added.