Paps miss clicking Hrithik Roshan at airport, actor shares his own pics

New Delhi: Paparazzi culture is growing by leaps and bounds in this side of the world as well. Slowly, our celebs too are getting used to getting clicked everytime they make an appearance either on any red carpet or simply at the airport. Our very own desi Greek god, Hrithik Roshan was recently seen at the airport but the paps missed taking his pictures.

Well, something very unusual, indeed. But the actor made sure he shares his pictures with fans. He took to Instagram and shared the photos with an interesting caption which reads: “Paparazzi missed the Bihari at the airport today. This one dedicated to all them photographers. #bihariwalk #biharitalk #iwasabihariinmypastlife #explorerforever #byebyemumbai”

The good-looking actor is currently shooting for 'Super 30' where he will be seen playing a Bihari.

In 'Super 30', Hrithik plays a Mathematician from Bihar and this is the first time that the actor will be seen playing a teacher on-screen. The film also stars television actress Mrunal Thakur in the lead role opposite Hrithik.

It has been helmed by 'Queen' fame Vikas Bahl and is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

The movie also features Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Sadh, Virendra Saxena and Nandish Singh.