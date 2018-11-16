हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parents-to-be Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi spotted at clinic in Bandra — See pics

It's hard to Neha's pregnancy glow in these pictures.

Parents-to-be Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi spotted at clinic in Bandra — See pics
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

The soon mommy-to-be Neha Dhupia and hubby Angad Bedi were recently spotted visiting a clinic in Bandra. The heavily preggers Neha had a glittering glow on her face as she was clicked walking hand-in-hand with hubby dearest while exiting the clinic. Neha, who has been turning heads in cool and unconventional outfits for a while, was on Thursday spotted in a blue polka-dotted maxi dress which she wore with a light-coloured blazer. She rounded off her look with vintage cat-eye glares. She can be seen flaunting her baby bump which is not to be missed.

With her on point make-up and hair, this stunning lady is oozing out fashion goals to all the moms to be and we are not complaining!

Take a look at her photos here: 

Neha, who has been looking like a gorgeous mommy-to-be, is often seen hanging out with her close friends and husband in the town. 

Neha and Angad had a traditional Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at a Delhi Gurdwara on May 10, 2018. Even though rumour mills were suggesting for quite some time that Neha was indeed expecting a child, the cat wasn't out of the bag till August.

Recently, Angad organised a star-studded baby shower for wifey Neha at Mumbai's Olive Bar & Kitchen. 

