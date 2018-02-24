Pari: Mansi Multani 'enjoyed' being the face of fear

Mumbai: Actress Mansi Multani, who is playing Kalapori in Anushka Sharma's forthcoming horror film 'Pari', says it took a lot of time to change into the "Black clad Devil's angel" but she thoroughly enjoyed being the face of fear.

"It took a good amount of time to change into Kalapori. It needed two hours of make-up every time. But the hours of sitting ramrod straight to achieve the look was totally worth the feedback we are getting. I never thought I would say this, but I thoroughly enjoyed being the face of fear," Mansi said in a statement.

Award-winning British make-up artist Clover Wootton, who has been working on Anushka's look in the film, faced the biggest challenge to make the face of fear tangible.

"While creating Anushka's look was challenging, what was even tougher was to create Kalapori. We had already established that we were going to need heavy prosthetics. It was hardest for me to create something like that in a really short time and without any real reference," said Wootton.

"How does one know for sure that you have decoded the look for this character with rotting flesh -- creepy and yet human! Now having seen final cuts of the film, I can heave a sigh of relief. It's looking scary even to me," added the artist.

'Pari', produced by Clean Slate Films, is presented by KriArj Entertainment and Kyta Productions. It will be released worldwide by Pooja Films on March 2.