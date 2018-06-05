हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Namaste England

Parineeti Chopra accuses Arjun Kapoor of treating her 'badly' in her Instagram video-Watch

Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, ‘Namaste England’ is scheduled to hit the theatres this Dusshera.

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who are shooting for their upcoming flick 'Namaste England', are having a lot of fun on their movie sets. Recently, Parineeti shared a hilarious video of her and Arjun, goofing around on the sets.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "ARJUN KAPOOR CAUGHT ON CAMERA TREATING ME BADLY!!! Finally, the world learns the truth  @arjunkapoor #NamasteEngland #JusticeFinally."

In the video, Arjun can be seen pushing Parineeti while she strikes a pose for the person recording their video. The two seems to have a crackling chemistry both on and off the screen and it would be a treat to watch them sharing a screen space in Namaste England.

'Namastey London' helmed by Vipul Shah was not only loved and appreciated by the audience and the critics but IT did wonders at the box office. 

Namaste England is a story about two individuals Jasmeet and Param and their journey. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris and Brussels and finally to London. 

