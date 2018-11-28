Parineeti Chopra attended Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's pre-wedding dinner with rumoured beau Charit Desai?

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's wedding festivities are set to kickstart in the next few days and their relatives and friends are arriving from all corners of the world. We recently saw Priyanka and Nick heading for a pre-wedding dinner which was attended by Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Mushtaq Sheikh, Srishti Behl and others.

Nick even shared a photo fro the evening on his Instagram and it became viral in no time. However, not many noticed that assistant director Charit Desai was in the frame and was standing right behind Parineeti.

Parineeti has been linked to Charit since last year. Though the Chopra girl has constantly refuted rumours of their relationship, the buzz insists they are together. The duo reportedly met on the Dream Tour 2016 where Parineeti was part of the pan-US concert.

Charit, who has previously worked at Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is currently associated with Yash Raj Films, was entrusted with making the behind-the-scenes video. As per reports, love blossomed between them and they have been inseparable since then.

Interestingly, Charit was the assistant director of 2012's blockbuster 'Agneepath', which featured Parineeti's cousin Priyanka opposite Hrithik Roshan.

In the meantime, speculations are rife that Parineet and Charit may consider making their relationship official.