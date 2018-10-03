हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parineeti Chopra had the cutest reaction when Priyanka Chopra informed her about Nick Jonas' proposal

Nick had reportedly proposed to his ladylove on her birthday with a ring.   

Pic courtesy: @ParineetiChopra (Instagram)

Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra shares a beautiful bond with her cousin Priyanka Chopra. She is ecstatic about PeeCee's Roka with Nick Jonas and is excited about their relationship. The Ishaqzaadi of Bollywood, while talking to a popular magazine revealed her reaction when Priyanka informed her about Nick's proposal.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, Parineeti during a conversation with Filmfare said that she almost fainted when Priyanka told her about Nick's proposal.

Nick had reportedly proposed to his ladylove on her birthday with a ring. Priyanka and Parineeti face-timed and that's when the former flashed the ring to the latter. Nick was also on the call and Parineeti had tears of joy to see her cousin with her special man.

During his first visit to India with Priyanka, Nick spent some time with the Chopras in Goa. Parineeti too had joined the couple with the rest of the family. Nick and Jonas even walked hand-in-hand at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's Mehendi ceremony ahead of the pre-engagement bash.

PeeCee, now a popular name in Hollywood, met Jonas at the Met Gala 2017 event for the first time. Love blossomed between the two of them soon after, and since then they were spotted together on innumerable occasions.

