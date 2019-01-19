हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra looks like a princess in these unseen pictures from Nickyanka wedding-See inside

Check out the pictures

Parineeti Chopra looks like a princess in these unseen pictures from Nickyanka wedding-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who was the perfect bridesmaid to her sister Priyanka Chopra who tied the knot with Nick Jonas in a lavish ceremony in December, took to social media to share some unseen pictures from the wedding in which she looks no less than a princess.

Parineeti donned a Sabyasachi lehenga for PeeCee's wedding and rightfully captioned the picture, "Royal for the royal wedding  @sabyasachiofficial #PCkiShaadi."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

neetichopra) on

Nickyanka hosted a grand reception on December 4 in Delhi which was largely for VVIPs, relatives and the media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was amongst the first guests to arrive at the reception and blessed the couple.

Much like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Nickyanka too hosted two receptions—one in Delhi and another in Mumbai. Both the receptions were a gala affair with celebrities and several high profile dignitaries making their presence felt at the do.

Meanwhile, PeeCee is gearing up for the release of her Hollywood flick 'Isn't It Romantic?' which releases on February 14 and Parineeti is busy with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Kesari
and Jabariya Jodi. 

We wonder how many more such gems are hidden in the wedding picture album!

