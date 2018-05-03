Parineeti Chopra looks picture perfect in her latest swimwear avatar

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has had a terrific 2017 with 'Golmaal Again' hitting the bull's eye at the Box Office. The chirpy actress is now looking forward to having an equally exciting 2018. She has a couple of interesting ventures in her kitty and that's not all.

Parineeti announced on Twitter that is the brand ambassador for a leading swimwear company—Speedo. The young actress even shared a picture of hers wearing a black-blue swimwear.

Check out her tweet:

And here it is! Its my honour to announce that I am the official brand ambassador for the world’s leading swimwear brand, SPEEDO! @SpeedoIndia #SpeedoXParineeti pic.twitter.com/Hpt6qeNMp4 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 3, 2018

On the professional front, she has two big films lined-up for release this year and feature Arjun Kapoor in the lead. She will be seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' which is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by talented filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee. It is slated to hit the screens on August 3, 2018.

She will also be seen in 'Namaste England' which is directed by filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It is set to hit the screens on Dussehra this year. So that makes her 2018 calendar quite full.

Besides these projects and brand commitments, Parineeti also has the much talked about 'Kesari' film with Akshay Kumar in the pipeline which will release on March 22, 2019. The venture is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

Busy lady, ah!