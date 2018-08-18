हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parineeti Chopra pens heartfelt wish on cousin Priyanka Chopra's roka with Nick Jonas

On the occasion of her sister's roka, Parineeti shared a heart-warming message along with a photo on Instagram.

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's roka ceremony pictures are going viral on the internet. The adorable couple made their engagement official today by sharing the same picture on their Instagram handles. While Pee Cee wrote  “Taken.. With all my heart and soul..”, Nick captioned the pic as, “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.”

Priyanka and Nick had a traditional roka ceremony at her bungalow in Mumbai. Both were seen in traditional Indian outfits, Priyanka wore a yellow outfit while Nick donned an off-white kurta pyjama. The ceremony was attended by their family members including Pee Cee's cousin, Parineeti Chopra.

On the occasion of her sister's roka, Parineeti shared a heart-warming message along with a photo on Instagram.

 

 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

The caption of the post is, “Today I witnessed magic and a fairytale ... When we were kids, mimi didi and I used to play “ghar ghar”. We would pretend to be shy brides, have imaginary children, and serve tea to our husbands! cheesy, but its because we always believed in the magic of love and hoped we would both find that perfect man for us one day!! Today there was no pretending. I cant think of a more a perfect man for her. Like I said this morning, there are two ways of judging a human being. One - travel with them, and two, eat with them. Nick, I have done both with you. And so I know you’re perfect for her!! Love her, because she loves you like mad! Protect her, because shes strong, but a soft soul inside. I love you both and wish you all the happiness forever!!!!! HAPPY ROKA AND FUTURE WEDDING!! @priyankachopra @nickjonas”

