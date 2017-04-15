Parineeti Chopra performing at the Indian Premier League? Here’s the truth

Mumbai: Recent reports suggested that Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is expected to perform at the ongoing Indian Premier League season 10. But the actress has put all speculations to rest.

Chopra took to Twitter Saturday to end all rumours by clarifying that she isn’t performing at the IPL.

She tweeted: “Guys -- contrary to rumours, I am NOT performing at any IPL ceremony. I am shooting in Hyderabad for Golmaal Again!! (sic).”

Parineeti is looking forward to the release of her next – Meri Pyaari Bindu – opposite Ayushmann Khurrana on May 12 and is currently busy shooting with Ajay Devgn and the team of the popular ‘Golmaal’ franchise – ‘Golmaal Again’ in Hyderabad.