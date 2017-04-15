close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Parineeti Chopra performing at the Indian Premier League? Here’s the truth

Parineeti Chopra took to Twitter Saturday to end all rumours by clarifying that she isn’t performing at the IPL.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 13:46
Parineeti Chopra performing at the Indian Premier League? Here’s the truth
Pic courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: Recent reports suggested that Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is expected to perform at the ongoing Indian Premier League season 10. But the actress has put all speculations to rest.

Chopra took to Twitter Saturday to end all rumours by clarifying that she isn’t performing at the IPL.

She tweeted: “Guys -- contrary to rumours, I am NOT performing at any IPL ceremony. I am shooting in Hyderabad for Golmaal Again!! (sic).”

Parineeti is looking forward to the release of her next – Meri Pyaari Bindu – opposite Ayushmann Khurrana on May 12 and is currently busy shooting with Ajay Devgn and the team of the popular ‘Golmaal’ franchise – ‘Golmaal Again’ in Hyderabad.

TAGS

Parineeti ChopraIPLIndian Premier LeagueIPL 10Bollywood performances at IPLBollywood

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

Non-bailable warrant against Sanjay Dutt for threatening filmmaker Shakil Noorani
Movies

Non-bailable warrant against Sanjay Dutt for threatening fi...

Long drive is my idea of romance, says Nimrat Kaur
People

Long drive is my idea of romance, says Nimrat Kaur

Priyanka Chopra unsure about &#039;Baywatch&#039; team’s visit to India
Movies

Priyanka Chopra unsure about 'Baywatch' team’s vi...

Shah Rukh Khan teaches &#039;Lungi dance&#039; to Brett Ratner – WATCH
People

Shah Rukh Khan teaches 'Lungi dance' to Brett Rat...

Baahubali 2: Pro-Kannada groups threaten to disrupt release of film?
Regional

Baahubali 2: Pro-Kannada groups threaten to disrupt release...

Smartphone addiction may create personal, social problems
Relationships

Smartphone addiction may create personal, social problems

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video