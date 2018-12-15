हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra refutes marriage rumours with alleged beau Charit Desai—Read tweet

Parineeti rubbished rumours of planning to tie the knot with rumoured beau Charit.

Parineeti Chopra refutes marriage rumours with alleged beau Charit Desai—Read tweet
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra took to Twitter on Saturday and rubbished rumours of planning to tie the knot with rumoured beau Charit Desai. The actress called the rumours as 'Baseless and untrue' and wrote that she will happily announce whenever she is ready to get married.

"ABSOLUTELY BASELESS AND UNTRUE!! I will happily announce whenever I am getting married!" the 'Namaste England' actress wrote.

Check out her tweet here:

Meanwhile, at Priyanka and Nick's pre-wedding dinner, Charit was seen standing right behind Pari. Nick had shared the pic from the evening in Instagram stories and Pari and Charit grabbed the attention of netizens.

Parineeti has been linked to Charit since last year. Though the Chopra girl has constantly refuted rumours of their relationship, the buzz insists they are together. The duo reportedly met on the Dream Tour 2016 where Parineeti was part of the pan-US concert. Charit, who has previously worked at Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is currently associated with Yash Raj Films, was entrusted with making the behind-the-scenes video. As per reports, love blossomed between them and they have been inseparable since then.

Interestingly, Charit was the assistant director of 2012's blockbuster 'Agneepath', which featured Parineeti's cousin Priyanka opposite Hrithik Roshan. 

