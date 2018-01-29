Parineeti Chopra says got 'Golmaal Again' after weight loss

Mumbai: Actor Parineeti Chopra says she is happy that the variety of roles being offered to her has increased since she underwent weight loss two years ago.

Taking a break from films in 2016, Chopra spent most of her time working on her physical fitness, and the actor said it paid off as she got Rohit Shetty's "Golmaal Again" only because she "looked fitter" than before.

Asked if filmmakers began viewing her differently after her weight loss, she said, "I think yes. It is not necessarily the typical way that 'Now, she is looking sexy so, we will look at her in a different way.' Not at all.

"It is not like that. Our directors and producers are beyond all of this. They just saw that I could do something different," she said.

Chopra said staying fit gives filmmakers a chance to visualise an actor in various roles. "When you look a certain way, your expectations from that person are of a particular type, that maybe she can only do these many roles," she said.

"But when you give them a shock like this (her weight loss), they see you in a different way, which is why I got 'Golmaal Again', because the girl had to do a lot of action in the film. I don't think I would have gotten it had I not been fit," the actor said.

Chopra was speaking at the launch of this month's edition of Grazia magazine, with her on cover.

The actor will next be seen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" co-starring Arjun Kapoor.

She also has Karan Johar's production, "Kesari", opposite Akshay Kumar. The film will go on floors next month.