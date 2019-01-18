Parineeti Chopra shares unseen pic from Priyanka Chopra's wedding and it shows their sibling love!

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra got married to international music sensation Nick Jonas at the majestic Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur. The dreamy wedding took place on December 2, 2018. She had two ceremonies—a white wedding followed by a traditional Hindu one.

Actress Parineeti Chopra was on a nostalgia trip and decided to share a throwback picture with sister Priyanka from her wedding. The photo caption clearly brings out the thick sibling love that exists between the sisters. Check out the picture here:

Nickyanka hosted a grand reception on December 4 in Delhi which was largely for VVIPs, relatives and the media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was amongst the first guests to arrive at the reception and blessed the couple.

Much like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Nickyanka too hosted two receptions—one in Delhi and another in Mumbai. Both the receptions were a gala affair with celebrities and several high profile dignitaries making their presence felt at the do.

Meanwhile, PeeCee is gearing up for the release of her Hollywood flick 'Isn't It Romantic?' which releases on February 14 and Parineeti is busy with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Kesari

and Jabariya Jodi.

We wonder how many more such gems are hidden in the wedding picture album!