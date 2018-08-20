हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra spills the beans about Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding

The rumour is rife that Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot next month. 

Parineeti Chopra spills the beans about Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra and her American beau Nick Jonas are all set to take the plunge. After their public announcement about their announcement, people from all walks of life have congratulated the couple. People couldn't contain their excitement and are now curious to know the details about their wedding. One such curious Twitter user had asked PeeCee's cousin Parineeti Chopra about a very important question and Pari's answer also revealed a lot about the impending wedding of the year.

A Twitter user asked Parineeti, "Saw this on Facebook...valid question ...will @ParineetiChopra steal @nickjonas ' shoes?."

To which Pari said, "OF COURSEE!!! Already started negotiating my deal with him. And she’s my witness @priyankachopra."

'Shoes hiding' is a very famous and the most fun-filled ritual in Indian weddings, the younger sister of the bride steals the shoes of the groom and he has to pay a hefty amount to get them back from the notorious sisters.

Well, this tiny revelation by Parineeti tells us that Priyanka and Nick will most likely have a big fat Indian wedding. And with this major update by the sister herself, we just cannot wait to see our Amercian heartthrob Nick in an Indian wedding attire.

Priyanka and Nick hosted an engagement bash on August 18 at the actress's residence. Some of her close friends from the industry came and blessed the couple for their new innings in life, others thronged the social media and congratulated them.

The rumour is rife that Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot next month. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet. The duo has remained tight-lipped about the whole affair.

Meanwhile, Nick and family have headed back to the US after the engagement ceremony.

 

Parineeti ChopraPriyanka ChopraNick JonasPriyanka Nick wedding

Must Watch

