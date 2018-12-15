हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra to tie the knot with rumoured beau Charit Desai?

Parineeti has been linked to Charit since last year. 

Parineeti Chopra to tie the knot with rumoured beau Charit Desai?
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra was most-excited at her cousin Priyanka Chopra's wedding with Nick Jonas. Ever since word about the wedding got out, Parineeti showcased her excitement and even welcomed her Nick Jiju to the family once the wedding festivities were over. Parineeti's social media posts displayed how happy she was at her darling 'Mimi' didi's wedding. Now, if reports are to be believed, the 'Namaste England' actress might be taking the big step herself!

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, speculations are rife that Pari might soon tie the knot with her rumoured beau, Charit Desai.

At Priyanka and Nick's pre-wedding dinner, Charit was seen standing right behind Pari.

Nick had shared the pic from the evening in Instagram stories and Pari and Charit grabbed the attention of netizens.

Check out the pic again:

Parineeti has been linked to Charit since last year. Though the Chopra girl has constantly refuted rumours of their relationship, the buzz insists they are together. The duo reportedly met on the Dream Tour 2016 where Parineeti was part of the pan-US concert. Charit, who has previously worked at Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is currently associated with Yash Raj Films, was entrusted with making the behind-the-scenes video. As per reports, love blossomed between them and they have been inseparable since then. 

Interestingly, Charit was the assistant director of 2012's blockbuster 'Agneepath', which featured Parineeti's cousin Priyanka opposite Hrithik Roshan. 

In the meantime, speculations are also rife that Parineet and Charit may consider making their relationship official.

