हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra turns water baby in a red swimsuit—Pic

The actress is gearing up for the release of 'Namaste England'

Parineeti Chopra turns water baby in a red swimsuit—Pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra grabbed eyeballs when she sizzled in a black bikini on the cover of Filmfare. The gorgeous actress took the internet by storm and the pic went viral in no time. Shortly after sharing the Filmfare magazine cover, the actress shared yet another pic from the shoot. This time, the actress has turned a water baby and can be seen wearing a red two-piece swimsuit!

Parineeti took to Instagram to share the pic. The caption reads, “My talent for floating came in handy for the photoshoot! #FilmfareCover Abhay Singh (BTS in stories!)”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

The actress is gearing up for the release of 'Namaste England' along with Arjun Kapoor. The trailer of the film dropped earlier this month and left the audience quite excited for the release.

The romantic comedy-drama is directed and co-produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Parineeti, who made her debut with Yash Raj Films' 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl' starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in 2011, was paired with Arjun Kapoor in his debut film Ishaqzaade in 2012. 

The two actors shared magical chemistry on screen and made a million hearts skip a beat.

'Namaste England' is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 19, 2018.

Apart from 'Namaste England', this jodi will also be seen in Dibaker Banerji's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and is scheduled to be released in March 2019.

Tags:
Parineeti ChopraNamaste EnglandArjun Kapoor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close