Parineeti Chopra wish for brother-in-law Nick Jonas is too cute to miss-See inside

Global icon Priyanka Chopra's fiance Nick Jonas turned 26 on September 16, 2018. Priyanka's sister Parineeti took to Instagram to post the sweetest message for her brother-in-law Nick.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra's fiance Nick Jonas turned 26 on September 16, 2018. Priyanka's sister Parineeti took to Instagram to post the sweetest message for her brother-in-law Nick.

Sharing a group photo on Instagram, Parineeti wrote, "Happppy bday Nick! @nickjonas This year love and lady luck is sorted, so now I can only wish you all the happiness in the world! Throwback to the first family picture we all ever took @priyankachopra @tam2cul @siddharthchopra89."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Earlier, when Nick was in town, Priyanka along with Parineeti and her brother went to Goa on a holiday. The pic that Parineeti has share seems is from their vacay in Goa.

On Nick's birthday, Priyanka too shared an adorable picture of Nick. Captioning the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday baby. @nickjonas."

Well, we must say Nick's new look these days has become the talk of the town. He sports a moustache which bears an uncanny resemblance to Saif Ali Khan's look in his upcoming film Bazaar.

Last month, Priyanka and Nick got engaged in a traditional Roka ceremony at the actress's residence in Mumbai. The couple opted for a traditional style Roka ceremony following which they announced their engagement. Afterwards, the couple took to social media to share an adorable click from their engagement ceremony and declare their love to the world.

Parineeti, on the other hand, is gearing up for her big release Namaste England which stars Arjun Kapoor opposite her and the film has been helmed by Vipul Amrutal Shah. The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 19.

 

