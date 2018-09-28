Parineeti Chopra's first reaction on Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas is all things love!

New Delhi: Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra will soon tie the knot with international popstar Nick Jonas. The actress gave everyone a sweet surprise by making her relationship as well as engagement official by sharing a picture with Nick on Instagram. Fans have been going gaga over the couple and have given them the name 'Nickyanka'. While there are no details about the wedding, we hope it happens soon!

Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti revealed her first reaction when she got to know about the couple. In a conversation with Filmfare, Parineeti said, “ She called me one day and said she was coming to India with Nick. I said tell me all about it. Initially, I just knew that there was someone special in her life. But when she told me he was coming to India with her, I knew something serious was going on between them. I met him. There were only eight to ten of us that night. I was the only one from the family, rest were Priyanka’s friends. We chilled all night with him. Of course I couldn’t be like, ‘Hi I’m your fan’. But he was chivalrous and took good care of all of us. I could see they were extremely serious about each other. I’m so happy for them.”

Isn't that just adorable!

Before making their relationship official, the star-couple attended several events together. They were also spotted at various public places and when Nick accompanied Priyanka to India, fans were the most excited to know about what's cooking between the two!

Here's wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness!