हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton never had plastic surgery

Socialite Paris Hilton insists she's never had plastic surgery or Botox but has 'always been obsessed with skincare'.

Paris Hilton never had plastic surgery

London: Socialite Paris Hilton insists she's never had plastic surgery or Botox but has 'always been obsessed with skincare'.

Opening up during her visit to BeautyCon New York back in April, the hotel heiress told People.com: "I've never done any Botox, filler - no plastic surgery in my life", reports dailymail.co.uk.

But the 37-year-old beauty did credit her amazing complexion to something else, revealing: "I've always been obsessed with skincare."

The star shared some of her favorite skin secrets, explaining how she's been using luxury creams since she was only 'eight years old.' 

Her lifelong obsession with potions and products inspired her to create her own Paris Hilton Skincare line.

Tags:
Paris HiltonParis Hilton filmsHilton Paris

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close