Parth Samthaan opens up about his equation with Vikas Gupta

Television actor Parth Samthaan, who is all set to play the lead role in Kasuati Zindagii Kay remake, has opened up about his equation with producer and Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta.

New Delhi: Television actor Parth Samthaan, who is all set to play the lead role in Kasuati Zindagii Kay remake, has opened up about his equation with producer and Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta.

Parth and Vikas were rumoured to be in a relationship a couple of years ago and had a rather public break-up. However, now Parth has confirmed that they have let bygones be bygones. He told TOI, "Vikas and I met a couple of times and we wondered where all this negativity would take us. What happened between us was not good, but we belong to a field where such quarrels snowball into major controversies and it becomes difficult to survive if you stretch it. You need to grow in life and it is important that there is positivity around you. I think that we are on the same page now and will continue to be friends. We have put all the negativity behind us. Having said that, I don't want to comment on his performance on Bigg Boss and his career choices. I am just happy that things have been sorted out between us.

Vikas too spoke about his equation with Parth and expressed his happiness over Parth's big project. He told TOI, “I am happy that Parth is playing Anurag (male lead in 'Kasauti…') and I have really liked Erica (Fernandes, female lead) too, in the promos of the show. It feels good to see him in a good professional space. Regarding what happened between us, I cannot forget the hurt I went through during that time. We were best friends, and the incident left me shaken. Though Parth and I can never be best friends again, we decided that it was important to let go of all that negativity. I have moved on, and professionally, I am in a good space. Both of us are at peace with our lives and when that happens, you let each other grow. What has happened in the past has no relevance now. Also, I only live in the present.”

Parth has stepped into the shoes of Cezzane Khan as Anurag Basu in Kasauti Zindagi Kay opposite Erica Fernandez, who would play the iconic role of Prerna in the series. The show has been produced by Ekta Kapoor and it will go on air from September 25.

