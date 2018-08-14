हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Varun Dhawan

Patriotism needs to be felt, not said, says Varun Dhawan

Varun said he is proud of his upcoming film "Sui Dhaaga- Made in India", which showed him different facets of the country. 

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan says it is difficult to voice what one feels for the country as patriotism needs to be felt more than being stated. 

The actor says he is proud of his upcoming film "Sui Dhaaga- Made in India", which showed him different facets of the country. 

"This film is very special for me and Anushka. I don't think I can describe the feeling in words. It's a sense of pride and a sense of what you feel to be an Indian. What it feels to be an Indian, we are never able to tell that to people. Patriotism doesn't always need to be said, it needs to be felt," he told reporters. 

"I felt so proud when we shot in Chanderi and other places. To be in those villages and see how people there live was amazing. It made me feel what a beautiful country India is," the actor said at the trailer launch of "Sui Dhaaga" here today. It also stars Anushka Sharma.

Varun, who has been on a roll with back-to-back hits, said he is always scared the day his film's trailer is launched. 

"Whenever my trailer comes out, I feel my report card is being released. So there's a lot of excitement and my dad creates this build up, and my mom behaves as if I am going on a war. So there's that kind of excitement which is always there," he said. 

Written and directed by Sharat Katariya, who previously helmed "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", "Sui Dhaaga" is scheduled to release on September 28. 

Varun DhawanVarun Dhawan filmspatriotism BollywoodSui DhaagaAnushka Sharma

