Paul Walker's daughter settles lawsuit with Porsche

PTI| Last Updated: Oct 25, 2017, 19:46 PM IST
Paul Walker&#039;s daughter settles lawsuit with Porsche

Los Angeles: Paul Walker's daughter Meadow has settled the wrongful death lawsuit with Porche.

In her lawsuit, Meadow had sought damages for "design defects" that she claimed had kept her father trapped in the Porsche Carrera GT when it crashed and burst into flames in November 2013.

The 18-year-old daughter of the late star and the German luxury car maker had reached a resolution on October 16, said The Blast citing documents obtained.

The terms of the settlement are confidential, and both parties have pleaded that the lawsuit be dismissed.

Meanwhile, Walker's father has also settled a separate lawsuit against the company.

The actor's father, who is the executor of Walker's estate, had alleged that the Porsche Carrera GT lacked certain safety features that could have saved the lives of Walker and his friend, Roger Rodas, who was driving at the time of the accident.

