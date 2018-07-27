हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ankita Lokhande

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande sizzles in her recent photoshoot—See pics

'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most prominent faces on television Ankita Lokhande won a million hearts with her powerful act in hit TV show 'Pavitra Rishta'. The Balaji productions' show was spearheaded by daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.

Ankita, who has been away from the small screen for quite some time now will be seen making her big screen debut in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. She is essaying the role of Jhalkari Bai in the period drama.

Recently, Ankita took to Instagram and shared her latest photoshoot. We must say she has raised the temperature with her oomph factor. She captioned one of the images: "When you are born in a world you don’t fit in, It’s because you were born to create a new one." Check out the pictures:

She was on a journey that required her to be fierce!!!!

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

Elegance is the only beauty that never fades

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. It has been directed by Krish and has an ensemble star cast. The film is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

Ankita even learnt the art of horseriding to ace her part. The movie is set to hit the screens next year.

 

 

 

